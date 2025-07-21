Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Celebrate 37 Years of Marriage

NEW YORK, NY — Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on July 16, a milestone marked by loving tributes on social media.

Fox, 64, shared a heartfelt message alongside a throwback picture of the couple. “37… but who’s counting? Love you, T.❤️,” he wrote, showing their enduring affection.

Pollan, 65, reciprocated with a post featuring three pictures showcasing their years together, captioned with, “Happy anniversary baby! Love you so ❤️❤️❤️.” Fox responded in the comments, “Right back at you sweetheart! Happy Anniversary, I love you forever.”

The couple first connected in 1985 while starring as love interests in the NBC sitcom “Family Ties.” Although their relationship remained platonic at the time, they reunited a few years later for the film “Bright Lights, Big City,” where romantic sparks began to fly.

By 1988, just seven months after they began dating, Fox proposed, and the couple tied the knot that summer. They have weathered many challenges together, including Fox’s battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Their family includes four children: Sam, 36, and twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, along with their youngest, Esmé, 23. Pollan has often praised Fox’s role as a father, recently calling him “the best in the biz.”

In an earlier interview, Pollan shared insights into their successful relationship, emphasizing the importance of giving each other the benefit of the doubt. “We assume the best,” she said, highlighting their commitment to understanding one another.

Through thick and thin, Fox and Pollan have built a loving partnership that continues to inspire others.