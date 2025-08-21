Entertainment
Michael Franti Ends Management Relationship Amid Abuse Allegations
LOS ANGELES, CA — Michael Franti has parted ways with Activist Artist Management following serious allegations of sexual misconduct made by fellow singer Victoria Canal. Multiple sources confirmed the split to Billboard.
Franti had been with the management company for nearly a decade. The separation comes after Canal publicly shared her experiences of alleged grooming and abuse at the hands of a much older man in the music industry, which she described as a powerful figure.
Though Canal did not name Franti in her initial Instagram post, she claimed he had manipulated her into a relationship while maintaining a façade of support. “He appears to be loving, charismatic, and principled,” she wrote, but added that behind closed doors, he behaved in harmful ways. Canal detailed how he touched and photographed her without consent and isolated her from her support network.
After her disclosure, Franti acknowledged an extramarital affair with Canal but denied the abuse allegations. He stated, “I vehemently dispute any version of the story that says otherwise.” His admission came alongside a call for accountability regarding the power dynamics in their relationship, recognizing that Canal was younger and part of his touring team.
The fallout from these allegations has impacted Franti’s upcoming events. Several artists, including Dispatch and Liz Vice, have withdrawn from his scheduled Soulshine at Sea music cruise, citing their concerns over the allegations. “We have been made aware of deeply concerning public allegations involving another artist on the lineup,” Dispatch stated on social media.
Representatives for Activist Artist Management have declined to comment publicly on the matter. Canal has also expressed gratitude for the support she has received from fans, stating, “My life is mine, not his – and it feels monumental to reclaim that.”
As of now, both artists navigate the repercussions of these allegations, and the industry watches closely.
