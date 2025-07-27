Michael Irvin Rallies Cowboys Amid Trevon Diggs’ Contract Concerns

Oxnard, California — Michael Irvin, the Hall of Fame wide receiver, is stepping up as a motivating force for the Dallas Cowboys amid concerns regarding cornerback Trevon Diggs’ hefty contract. As training camp heats up, the Cowboys deal with tension surrounding Diggs, who struggles to stay on the field due to injuries.

Diggs, who signed a five-year, $97 million deal in 2023, has missed 21 games throughout his career, including significant time due to a torn ACL and knee surgery. Currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list, his rehabilitation has left fans and coaches anxious about his availability.

Compounding the situation, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently pointed out that Diggs has lost $500,000 for failing to meet offseason workout guidelines. “He didn’t earn it; he didn’t come… That’s in his contract that he doesn’t get that unless he’s going to be here,” Jones remarked, highlighting the harsh realities NFL players face.

In the midst of these challenges, Irvin’s presence has become vital. Decked in his iconic #88 jersey, Irvin radiates energy and enthusiasm. “I’m so excited about the season that’s about to start,” he said, embodying the spirit of the franchise. His words resonate deeply, reminding the current roster of the determination required to be a Dallas Cowboy.

Irvin has not hesitated to address the realities of Diggs’ situation, emphasizing that missing workouts has financial consequences. “Trevon D will lose half a million dollars this year,” he stated, noting that half of his base salary is at risk due to missed commitments.

Irvin drew comparisons to legendary player Deion Sanders, stressing that true leadership is demonstrated through presence and commitment. “We’re going to need you to do that for the team so they can see you,” he said, hoping to drive Diggs toward greater accountability.

As the Cowboys navigate both contract disputes and injuries, Irvin’s motivation serves as a counterbalance to the pressure surrounding the team. He urges the squad to “look up, get up, and don’t ever give up.” With Irvin’s guidance, the Cowboys aim to maintain their legendary spirit while overcoming hurdles ahead of the season.