Michael B. Jordan Embraces Family Roots in Upcoming Film ‘Sinners’

PORTLAND, Oregon — Michael B. Jordan is set to star in the horror film ‘Sinners,’ directed by Ryan Coogler, where he plays twin brothers Stack and Smoke in the segregated South. The film is not just a horror story but also explores family history and ties.

Jordan revealed his initial apprehension when Coogler proposed the idea of portraying two characters. He described his reaction as a mix of anxiety and excitement saying, “I’m a do what? I think it was a little bit of anxiety, I think. A little bit nerves. But then, equal amount of excitement.”

A unique aspect of ‘Sinners’ is its connection to Jordan’s own family heritage. Jordan’s maternal relatives came from Hope, Arkansas, before settling in a segregated neighborhood in Los Angeles. He reflects on visiting the First Baptist Church of Venice, which represents a link to his family’s past. “Churches were, like, safe havens – places of prayer and refuge… You can feel the weight when you walk into a place like this,” he said.

The role prompted Jordan to engage more deeply with his family history. He admitted, “It definitely connected me back to my family’s history that I’ve always had a strong connection with, but it just kind of reframed it a bit.” Jordan’s lineage is also notable; his father is a U.S. Marine veteran, and his mother was a high school counselor.

Jordan’s career took off at a young age, appearing in shows like ‘The Wire’ and ‘Friday Night Lights.’ He broke through in 2013 with ‘Fruitvale Station,’ and later gained acclaim for his roles in ‘Creed’ and ‘Black Panther.’ He stated, “I think once I didn’t go to college and I decided to move to California and pursue acting full-time, there was, like, there was no turning back after that one.”

In preparation for ‘Sinners,’ Jordan utilized his boxing skills from ‘Creed’ and emphasized the physicality that comes with such transformative roles, stating, “You still box? Yeah, it’s a part of me at this point.” He also acknowledged the emotional toll some characters leave on him, particularly Erik Killmonger from ‘Black Panther.’ “It kind of stuck with me for a bit. And, you know, went to therapy and talked about it… That’s something I’m not ashamed of at all.”

Jordan maintains a close relationship with his parents, even stating he lived with them longer than most would expect. “I mean, ’cause I love my parents. You know, I love them. Made for a lotta funny moments, lotta great stories,” he reflected. He even mentioned buying them a house in the L.A. suburbs, which fulfills a childhood dream.

‘Sinners’ is gaining traction in the Oscar conversation for both the film and Jordan’s performance. He shared how growing up with the name ‘Michael Jordan’ brought unique challenges but also motivation. “It definitely made me want to be competitive and be good at… I wanted to be great at something,” he confessed.

As he reflects on his journey and the identity he’s carved out, Jordan asserts, “I feel like I’m walking in that… And will continue to do so, big time. We got a lot more things to do, you know? We’re just getting started.”