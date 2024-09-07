Entertainment
Michael Keaton Revisits Iconic Role in Beetlejuice Sequel
Michael Keaton has returned to his iconic role as Beetlejuice in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 1988 classic film. Directed by Tim Burton, the sequel is set to be released in theaters on Friday.
Keaton, who is also recognized for his portrayal of Batman in last year’s superhero film, expressed a mix of excitement and apprehension about returning to the character. He reflected on the challenges of recapturing the original energy that made Beetlejuice a beloved figure.
In preparation for the sequel, Keaton revisited the original Beetlejuice film. He noted that watching the movie allowed him to appreciate its humor anew. Keaton found joy in his work, stating that he even laughed at moments of his performance from the 1988 film.
Keaton highlighted a scene featuring his character angrily kicking a plastic tree as particularly memorable. His admiration for the original film was evident as he discussed the overwhelming creativity and various comedic elements present in it.
The filming of the sequel reportedly reinvigorated Keaton’s performance as Beetlejuice. Director Tim Burton noted that Keaton seamlessly resumed the character, leading to a nostalgic yet fresh experience for the cast and crew.
Catherine O'Hara, who starred alongside Keaton in the original film, remarked on the surreal experience of witnessing Keaton transform back into Beetlejuice, emphasizing the unchanged nature of his character over the years.
The new film, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is anticipated to perform well at the box office, with predictions estimating it could reach around $90 million in its opening weekend. The sequel’s release coincides with strong audience interest, as reflected in advanced ticket sales and high social media engagement.
