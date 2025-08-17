Sports
Michael Kim Faces Pressure at BMW Championships Final Round
Owings Mills, Maryland—Cal alumnus Michael Kim faces a critical final round at the BMW Championships on Sunday at Caves Valley Golf Club. The 32-year-old golfer is seeking one of 30 spots for the upcoming Tour Championship, the last leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
After posting an even-par 70 in Saturday’s third round, Kim dropped from a tie for fifth to eighth place in the BMW. More concerning for him is that he slipped from 26th to 29th in the FedEx Cup projected standings. The top 30 players after Sunday will advance to the season-ending event in Atlanta, where a total purse of $40 million is at stake, including a $10 million first prize.
Fellow Cal alum Collin Morikawa improved his chances of qualifying with a solid 3-under 67, moving him to a tie for 24th place with a total score of plus-1. Morikawa’s projected FedEx Cup ranking stands at No. 20.
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre topped the leaderboard after shooting a 2-under 68, holding a four-stroke lead at 16 under par. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains close behind after carding a third-round 67. Ludvig Aberg is in third at 10 under, while Sam Burns and Harry Hall share fourth at minus-8.
Kim, who has one PGA Tour title, began his round with a bogey on No. 4 but responded with birdies on Nos. 5, 7, and 9. He fell back with a bogey on No. 13 and a double-bogey at 15, before making a birdie on No. 16, finishing tied with Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler for the eighth position.
Morikawa, starting the day in 37th place at 4 over par, made a strong move early, with birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 10, 12, and 13. Although he dropped shots on 14 and 18, he finished the day 3 under, leaving him at plus-1 for three rounds, and moving him closer to qualifying for the Tour Championship.
Additionally, Akshay Bhatia made headlines with a hole-in-one on the 227-yard par-3 17th hole, earning him a BMW iX M70. BMW also announced a $125,000 donation to the Evans Scholars Foundation, a scholarship program for caddies.
Recent Posts
- Sister Jean Celebrates 98 Years of Life and Legacy
- U.S., EU Announce New Trade Deal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Showcases New Gameplay at Gamescom 2025
- John Cena to Headline Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sprinkler Malfunction Disrupts Disney Concert at KeyBank Center
- Summer Break Delays Live Episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- Jerry Jones Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma After 15 Years
- Lee Corso to Retire After Iconic College GameDay Career
- Iberian Peninsula Wildfires Cause Unprecedented Emissions and Destruction
- Israel Prepares Major Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Growing Tensions
- NYT Connections Game Reveals New Puzzle Hints and Answers
- Trump’s Labor Statistics Chief Calls for Quarterly Jobs Reports
- Bubba Wallace’s Pit Mishap Overshadows Solid Performance Ahead of Playoffs
- The Pitt Sweeps at 2025 TCA Awards with Four Wins
- Sheriff Allegedly Kills Judge Amid Scandal in Kentucky Courtroom
- Preseason College Football Rankings: Who Will Shine in 2025?
- Dutchess County Fair Opens with New Vendors and Historic Traditions
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $650 Million After Latest Draw
- Crockett Defends Beyoncé During Country Album Controversy
- CBS’ Elsbeth Casts Celebrity Guests Ahead of Season 3 Premiere