Michael Lohan Seeks Jail Release for Daughter’s Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA — Michael Lohan, father of actress Lindsay Lohan, is asking for his release from jail as he serves a nine-month sentence for illegally profiting from drug treatment referrals. He filed this request to attend the Hollywood premiere of his daughter’s new film, Freakier Friday, which took place on July 22.

According to Radar Online, Michael believes his daughter’s fame could influence his situation. A source close to him shared, “He actually thought they’d let him out because she’s famous. He still sees her as a golden ticket.”

The source also indicated that Lindsay has worked hard on her career and is focused on her comeback. “The last thing she needs is her jailbird dad hijacking the moment and turning it into another circus,” the insider explained.

Earlier this year, following Michael’s arrest for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Lindsay reportedly severed ties with him. “This brings back horrible memories for Lindsay of growing up with this guy,” noted the source, highlighting Lindsay’s desire to move forward with her life away from her father’s troubles.

Lindsay is said to have chosen to concentrate on her career, distancing herself from her father. “She feels that she’s matured, but her father never has. It gives her nightmares about her own troubled times that she wants to keep in the rearview mirror,” said the insider.