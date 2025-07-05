Michael Madsen, Iconic Actor, Dies at 67 in Malibu Home

Malibu, California – Michael Madsen, the iconic actor known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films, has died at the age of 67. His representative confirmed that Madsen was found unresponsive at his Malibu home on Thursday morning. The preliminary cause of death is believed to be cardiac arrest, according to Variety.

Following his passing, representatives Susan Ferris, Ron Smith, and publicist Liz Rodriguez expressed their sorrow in a joint statement, saying, “Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, and he will be deeply missed.” Madsen had remained active in the film industry, with several upcoming projects and a new poetry book in progress.

Best known for his unforgettable role as Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs, Madsen’s portrayal contributed greatly to his legacy in Tarantino’s filmography. He performed in one of cinema’s most shocking scenes, the sadistic dance to “Stuck in the Middle With You,” while torturing a police officer. Madsen starred in other Tarantino classics, including Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, solidifying his status as a favorite among the director’s collaborators.

His extensive body of work includes over 300 films, such as Donnie Brasco, Sin City, and Thelma & Louise, demonstrating his range from indie films to blockbuster hits. Madsen began his career at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, later making his film debut in the 1980s with roles in WarGames and Racing with the Moon.

Michael Madsen was born on September 25, 1957, in Chicago to filmmaker Elaine Madsen and firefighter Calvin Madsen. His sister, actress Virginia Madsen, is an Academy Award nominee. In addition to acting, Madsen was a published poet, with works like Burning in Paradise and Expecting Rain, plus an upcoming book titled Tears for My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

Virginia Madsen shared a heartfelt tribute on social media after her brother’s death. “My brother Michael has left the stage,” she wrote. “We’re not mourning a public figure… but flesh and blood and a ferocious heart.” She thanked everyone for their support and announced plans to celebrate her brother’s life.

Many in Hollywood have expressed their condolences online, including Jennifer Tilly and Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez shared a fond memory, stating, “Michael was so larger than life… He just kept bringing us one golden additional line after another.”

The news of Michael Madsen’s passing has left a significant impact on the film industry, marking the loss of a powerful and unique presence in cinema whose legacy will continue through his unforgettable performances.