Michael Page Prepares for Middleweight Clash at UFC 319

CHICAGO — Michael “Venom” Page is gearing up for his middleweight bout against Jared Cannonier at UFC 319 on August 16, 2025. This fight follows Page’s recent success in the middleweight division, where he became the first to defeat Shara Magomedov.

Initially, Page, who has a record of 23 wins and 3 losses, thought his move to middleweight would be temporary. “I wanted this as a one-off,” he said during Wednesday’s media day. However, he is finding more opportunities at 185 pounds. “Welterweight seems congested, and I want to be active,” he explained.

Not having to cut an extra 15 pounds makes it easier for Page to stay engaged in fights. He emphasized that it’s not the weight that affects his performance but the lack of fight opportunities. “I like to be active, and it seems like middleweight will allow me to be more active,” Page noted.

Page will face Cannonier, known for his powerful striking. He acknowledges the challenge, predicting that Cannonier will bring pressure throughout the fight. “There’ll just be a lot of oncoming traffic,” Page said. He is aware that dealing with cannonier’s aggression will require a different strategy than he typically employs at welterweight.

Despite the transition, Page admitted, “I still don’t quite feel like a middleweight. I feel like a welterweight that doesn’t have to cut too much.” He is adjusting his approach to compete at this weight class while staying true to his creative fighting style, which has earned him accolades from fans and fellow fighters alike.

In preparation for the fight, Page aims to utilize his unique striking abilities, a style that has been described as hard to train for by UFC commentator Joe Rogan. “A lot of my opponents are trying to adapt to my style, which is an interesting challenge for them,” he reflected.

The UFC 319 event will take place at the United Center in Chicago, with Page looking to secure a victory that could potentially lead him toward championship contention. Page’s desire to fight high-level opponents remains strong, as he continues to carve out his legacy in the octagon.