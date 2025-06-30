Michael Porter Jr. Faces Trade Rumors Amid Birthday Celebrations

Denver, Colorado — Michael Porter Jr. celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, but the occasion was overshadowed by trade rumors sparked by comments from Denver Nuggets president Josh Kroenke. With fans urging the team to trade Porter in various social media comments, many are questioning his future with the franchise.

Porter finished the 2024-25 NBA season with impressive statistics, averaging 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc across 77 games. However, his birthday wishes from fans were mixed with suggestions that the team should trade him as a birthday gift, with one user humorously declaring, “Trade him as a present.”

Despite the birthday tributes, fans expressed frustration at the idea of Porter remaining with the franchise, leading to comments like, “Happy birthday and go to another team,” and “It’s time to leave.” This sentiment reflects growing unease among Nuggets fans regarding the team’s current trajectory.

Porter, selected 14th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Missouri, has dealt with his share of injuries but has averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in his career while contributing to the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA Championship win over the Miami Heat. The Nuggets finished the recent season with a 50-32 record and made it to the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kroenke’s recent comments raised eyebrows when he hinted at a potential trade of franchise star Nikola Jokic due to league restrictions. The reaction across social media was overwhelmingly negative, with fans critiquing the owner’s handling of the situation and expressing concerns for Jokic’s future.

As the Nuggets look ahead, the tension surrounding the roster and trade discussions continues to build. Kroenke did promise to extend an offer to Jokic, but the uncertainty of his acceptance lingers in the air.