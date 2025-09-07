Michael Strahan Expresses Interest in Owning NFL Team

NEW YORK, NY — NFL legend Michael Strahan, currently the host of Good Morning America, has expressed a keen interest in owning a stake in an NFL team. Strahan shared his ambitions in a recent video series co-produced by Yahoo Sports and Boardroom, where he discussed his passion for contributing leadership and motivational insights drawn from his time with the New York Giants.

“I’d love to be on the ownership side…” Strahan stated, emphasizing that he envisions an advisory role rather than a direct influence on team decisions. He clarified, “For me, though, it’s like owning, but I’m not there to say, ‘you should draft that guy and you should do this.’ I want to be in an ownership position where I just advise what you need.”

Strahan highlighted his strengths in leadership and understanding motivation, skills he believes would benefit an NFL franchise. “One of the things I felt that I was good at with the Giants was leadership — understanding guys, understanding motivation, understanding pushing yourself to be great,” he said.

In addition to his football career, Strahan has ventured into entrepreneurship, launching a production company and a lifestyle brand. His multifaceted career has also secured him a spot on the reality show Shark Tank, further showcasing his business acumen.

Currently, there are no confirmed reports of Strahan pursuing ownership in an NFL team, although his enthusiasm suggests that it is a serious consideration. Rumors have circulated regarding his potential retirement from Good Morning America to focus on family after his daughter’s battle with cancer, but he has not made any official announcements regarding retirement.

As of now, Michael Strahan remains an active host on ABC, balancing his roles in media and business while exploring new opportunities in the NFL.