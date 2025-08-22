Entertainment
Michael Urie Joins Cast of New Broadway Comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln
New York, NY — Michael Urie has recently joined the cast of a new Broadway comedy, a quirky take on the life of First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln as she navigates her dreams of becoming a cabaret performer. The play, written by Cole Escola, features Urie in the role of Mary’s Teacher, who hopes to guide her towards acting instead of cabaret stardom.
In a recent interview with The Broadway Show, Urie spoke about the rapid-paced rehearsal schedule and the unique nature of his role. He explained, “I show up to help teach [Mary] acting. He’s sort of hoping maybe she could learn how to be an actor instead of a cabaret star.”
Urie expressed his excitement about the project, emphasizing its comedic aspect. “Well, I will say, it’s all that and way funnier than my description. It’s really funny. From the moment it starts, it’s funny,” he noted. “And it moves at a breakneck pace, and it’s so thrilling to play something that’s this riotously funny, but also has this many twists, and turns and surprises.”
This dynamic new play promises to entertain audiences with its blend of humor and unexpected plot developments.
