Sports
Michael Vick Returns as Head Coach Amid Rutgers Showdown
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Michael Vick, the legendary quarterback, will return to New Jersey this Saturday as head coach of Norfolk State (1-1) when the Spartans take on Rutgers (2-0) in their final non-conference game of the 2025 season at SHI Stadium.
This matchup holds special significance for Vick, who played against Rutgers in 1999 as a redshirt freshman quarterback at Virginia Tech. He set a Big East record during that game, leading the Hokies to a 58-20 victory while completing 11 of 12 passes for 248 yards.
“Excited for us to get a chance to travel to New Jersey and play a team that I played in my fourth or fifth college game,” Vick said at a press conference earlier this week. “I will say this: all hell broke loose. But I’m not the one with the ball in my hands anymore.”
After securing his first win as a head coach last week with a 34-31 victory over Virginia State, Vick is looking to build on that momentum. Meanwhile, Rutgers comes off a strong performance, defeating Miami-Ohio 45-17 to remain unbeaten this season.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano expressed optimism about his team’s performance, stating, “Everybody’s very excited. It’s my job to make sure they’re not excited on Saturday at the end of the game.”
As Vick prepares for the challenge, he acknowledges the tough opponent he faces in Schiano’s Rutgers team. “They bring the heat; they have good players. They are a stand-up program,” Vick said. “We have to do our best and challenge them.”
This game also represents a rare opportunity for Norfolk State, as it will be their only game this season against an FBS opponent. Vick highlighted the significance of facing a top program. “It’s a big stage, and the goal is to perform well. This will be something these players look back on and say they played against a tough Rutgers team,” Vick said.
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. This matchup marks the first-ever meeting between Rutgers and Norfolk State.
