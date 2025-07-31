Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement

GASTONIA, N.C. — RNC Chair Michael Whatley announced his Senate campaign on Thursday for a GOP-held seat in North Carolina. This announcement came just a week after receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to a crowd of family and supporters in his hometown, Whatley emphasized, “President Trump deserves an ally, and North Carolina deserves a strong conservative voice in the Senate. I will be that voice.” This statement highlights his commitment to aligning with Trump’s policies as they pursue the Senate seat.

Whatley’s campaign launch occurred shortly after Democratic former Governor Roy Cooper declared his own candidacy for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. In an interview following his announcement, Whatley highlighted the significance of this midterm election cycle, stating, “North Carolina is going to be the marquee Senate race in the country. And I’m absolutely thrilled that President Trump has asked me to run in this race.”

Cooper’s entry into the race poses a formidable challenge for Whatley, as Cooper has a strong track record, having won statewide office six times. Whatley, however, hasn’t shied away from criticizing Cooper, associating him with leftist figures within the Democratic Party, including U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Whatley declared in his speech, “Roy Cooper may pretend to be different from the radical extremists that run today’s Democrat Party, but he is all in on their agenda.” His campaign promises to scrutinize Cooper’s career and achievements closely.

The upcoming Senate race is expected to be expensive, with Cooper having raised over $3 million in the first 24 hours since his announcement. Whatley projected that this race could potentially become the most costly in U.S. history and expressed confidence in raising the necessary funds to compete.

“We will work all 100 counties across North Carolina to tell our story,” Whatley said regarding his campaign strategy. He emphasized the need for Republicans to connect with voters and address the issues important to them.

The competition between Whatley and Cooper is now set to shape the political landscape in North Carolina ahead of the 2026 elections. As they vie for the Senate seat, the stakes are high, and both candidates bring distinct visions for the state’s future to the forefront.