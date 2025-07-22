Michelle Beadle Eyeing Travel Show Following Croatia Vacation

Los Angeles, CA – Michelle Beadle, the 49-year-old sports broadcaster, teased a potential travel show after sharing highlights from her recent vacation in Croatia. On Sunday, she posted a social media clip featuring scenes of her sightseeing, sunbathing, and enjoying a boat ride.

“My Croatia dump is here,” Beadle wrote on Instagram. “(We really should come up with better terminology.) Until next time… Or I get a damn travel show…”

Beadle recently parted ways with her co-host Cody Decker and Sirius XM in June, as the network opted to replace their show with a new program hosted by Stephen A. Smith, a longtime ESPN anchor. At the time, Beadle expressed feeling “blindsided” by the news of the replacement.

“Welcome to the ‘Lame Duck and Who Knew?’ show here,” Beadle said during a segment, as Decker jokingly shouted “fired” in the background. “All I ask is to be treated with respect… Here we are, we’re going to do our shows because we’re contractually obligated to be here.”

In an interview with Front Office Sports, Beadle reiterated her frustrations. “It’s a reminder: We’re just all pieces of s–t to someone. If you forgot, there it is,” she remarked. Beadle expressed displeasure at the timing of the announcement, which aligned with media coverage featuring Smith’s face. “I should have known. That was just kind of gross,” she added.

Beadle, who exited ESPN in 2019, has had a contentious relationship with Smith, dating back to 2014 when he made controversial remarks regarding domestic violence. “I don’t respect him,” Beadle said. “He made some really piggish comments on the air. I responded; he got suspended for like two weeks. I think that was sort of the beginning of the end for anything.”

Beadle currently hosts “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV with former NBA players Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams and co-hosts the podcast “Over the Top” with Peter Rosenberg. Additionally, she appears on select broadcasts for the San Antonio Spurs. Smith’s new SiriusXM show is set to debut on September 2.