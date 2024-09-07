Michelle Lally from Bravo Joins Netflix’s Selling Sunset

Reality television enthusiasts received an unexpected surprise when Michelle Lally, known from Bravo‘s The Valley, made an appearance on the latest season of Netflix‘s Selling Sunset.

In the finale for season 8, which premiered on September 6, Michelle, 36, is introduced as a listing agent showcasing a home in Studio City. During her segment, she discusses the property’s values, stating, “So my client bought it a year and a half ago for 4.15 and I listed it for 4.2 million.” She highlights the home’s three bedrooms, office space, three baths, and boasts of its expansive view of The Valley.

Michelle also touched upon her personal life, mentioning her 4-year-old daughter Isabella, who was first introduced on The Valley’s debut season. During the filming period, she was in a relationship with Jesse, 43, but Us Weekly reported their separation days before The Valley’s premiere.

Jesse has moved forward with his new partner Lacy Nicole, whereas Michelle is now in a relationship with financial advisor Aaron Nosler. The season also captured Chelsea Lazkani as she navigates her own marital troubles, preparing to separate from her husband Jeff Lazkani.

In the season finale, Chelsea expressed her emotional turmoil regarding the foundation she had built during her marriage and shared sentiments of taking off her wedding ring as a significant moment of moving forward. Earlier in the season, she had voiced suspicions regarding Jeff, which ultimately led to her filing for divorce after seven years due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Chelsea, who is a mother to two children with Jeff, requested joint physical and legal custody, while also ensuring that Jeff retains the ability to seek alimony.

The episode further highlighted the interpersonal dynamics among the cast, revealing Chelsea’s struggles with her ongoing feud with Mary and her emotional confrontation during a social event. Despite the ongoing drama, Chelsea explored new possibilities as she considered purchasing a Studio City home.

Selling Sunset continues to reveal the intersection of luxury real estate and the personal lives of its cast members, drawing viewers into both the business and personal aspects of the show.