Michelsen and Moutet Set to Compete in Wimbledon First Round

London, England—Alex Michelsen and Corentin Moutet are set to kick off their Wimbledon campaigns on Tuesday, following their appearances at the Mallorca tournament. Michelsen, a 20-year-old American, faces Miomir Kecmanovic, while Moutet will take on Francisco Comesana.

Michelsen and Kecmanovic have met twice before, splitting their matches this season. Earlier this year, Kecmanovic won on hard courts in Delray Beach, but Michelsen bounced back to defeat Kecmanovic on clay at the Estoril Challenger. Their match on Tuesday marks their third encounter of 2025.

Grass courts may play to Michelsen’s advantage, as he has previously reached the finals twice at Newport and made it to the semifinals in Mallorca just last week. In contrast, Kecmanovic has struggled on grass, exiting early at both Halle and Eastbourne.

Moutet, set to play Comesana for the first time, is currently on a high note in his career. He reached the fourth round at the Rome Masters, pulled off an upset against Taylor Fritz at Queen's Club, and was a runner-up in Mallorca. Moutet’s return to the top 70 in rankings reflects his recent form.

Though Comesana made a surprising third-round run at Wimbledon last year, he has only managed one win in his last six matches. Moutet, who is more comfortable on grass, is expected to take this match.

As the first rounds of Wimbledon unfold, fans will be eager to see how Michelsen and Moutet perform under the famous tournament lights.