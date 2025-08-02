Sports
Michelsen and Tien Set for ATP Rivalry Showdown
Toronto, Canada — Alex Michelsen and Learner Tien are set to clash in a thrilling ATP Masters 1000 match this Saturday, marking their first meeting in this prestigious tournament. Their friendship, part of their backstory, adds an intriguing twist to their upcoming quarter-final fight.
On Thursday, both players took time to relax after their matches before gearing up for Saturday’s competition. Tien shared a light-hearted exchange with Michelsen, joking about gaming bets involving a laptop purchase. ‘If you beat me, can you buy me a laptop?’ he asked Michelsen, who humorously declined.
This intense matchup will be the third professional contest between the two, as they have a competitive history from their junior days. Michelsen first defeated Tien earlier this year on clay in Houston, while Tien won their semi-final face-off last year. Tien remarked on the surreal nature of their rivalry’s evolution. ‘It’s really cool to see him do well. I’m always rooting for him, except when we play,’ he said.
The pair often enjoy games off the court, playing ping pong and Fortnite when they’re not training. ‘I’m better at Fortnite for sure,’ Tien laughed, highlighting their friendly competition. Both players are among the youngest in the ATP Top 100, with Michelsen ranked No. 34 and Tien at No. 61, and they have recently made significant adjustments to their coaching teams.
Michelsen has brought in coach Robby Ginepri, along with strength coach Rodney Marshall, looking for fresh perspectives on the tour. Tien has reconnected with Erik Kortland, a significant figure in his junior development. ‘He was really big in my development,’ Tien said, appreciating the relationship they have maintained over the years.
As they prepare for their crucial match, both players are eager to seize the opportunity to advance to their first Masters 1000 quarter-final, understanding the stakes involved. ‘It’s really special. I know whoever loses will be happy for the winner,’ Michelsen said, underlining their mutual respect and camaraderie.
