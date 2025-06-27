Michigan Athletics Receives $6 Million Gift for Football Locker Room

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Athletics announced on Thursday, June 26, a generous $6 million donation from Matthew and Nicole Lester. The funds will support the capital costs for the renovated and expanded football locker room at Schembechler Hall.

Ten percent of the contribution is earmarked for ongoing maintenance and long-term infrastructure requirements. The Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics expressed deep gratitude, stating, “Matt and Nicole Lester have been nothing short of extraordinary in their unwavering support of our student-athletes. Their generous gift will have a lasting impact on our program.”

The Lesters plan to honor the 2023 national championship football team by designating the new lounge area as The Team 144 Players Lounge, under the Matthew and Nicole Lester Family name. Additionally, a barbershop will be dedicated to Mike Sainristil, a two-time team captain and All-American defensive back.

“Our gift honors the 2023 national championship team, Team 144,” Matt Lester shared. “To me, Team 144 personified selflessness and brotherhood beyond any measure, and I believe these traits were integral to the undefeated success they achieved on the field.”

Lester hopes the lounge will foster connection and camaraderie among future teams. “There is nothing more relaxing than a shave and a haircut,” he added, highlighting Sainristil’s commitment to style and grooming.

Mike Sainristil expressed his appreciation, stating, “I’m deeply humbled and honored that the Lesters valued my efforts and dedication to the team enough to name the barbershop after me.” He praised the close bond he developed with the Lester family during his collegiate career.

The Lesters have a long history of supporting Michigan Athletics. In 2017, they endowed the Matthew and Nicole Lester Family Defensive Coordinator position and contributed significantly to the Stephen M. Ross Facilities Project. Through his company, Princeton Management, Matt provides summer internships for U-M football student-athletes and is a founding member of the Champions Circle NIL collective.

Matt earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan‘s College of Literature, Science and the Arts in 1987.