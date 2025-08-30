Michigan’s Bryce Underwood Named Starting QB for Season Opener

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Wolverines will hand the starting quarterback position to true freshman Bryce Underwood for their season opener against New Mexico on Saturday. Underwood, ranked the No. 1 overall high-school football player in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class, is set to make history as only the fourth true freshman to start a season opener for Michigan.

This announcement comes just days after Underwood flipped his commitment from Louisiana State University (LSU) to Michigan, largely influenced by a significant NIL deal reportedly valued between $10 million and $12 million. Underwood’s recruitment included prominent figures such as billionaire Larry Ellison, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy had pledged to contribute $3 million annually to ensure Michigan secured a top quarterback. He recalled a pivotal moment when he received a call about Jolin Ellison, Larry’s wife, who expressed her commitment to restoring the Wolverines to championship contention. Jolin, a Michigan alumna, played a crucial role in encouraging Underwood’s family that the Wolverines could offer what LSU could not.

Underwood’s father, Jay, emphasized the importance of his son being close to home in Belleville, Mich., just 15 miles from Ann Arbor. He stated that along with the impressive dollar figure from the NIL deal, being able to play for a program that recently won the national championship was crucial in their decision.

Underwood expressed his excitement about taking the field as a freshman. “Just shock the world. They’ve seen a lot of freshmen, but I feel like nobody’s seen a freshman like me,” he said. With high expectations and a new chapter starting, he will debut at the Big House, aiming to leave a mark in Wolverines history.