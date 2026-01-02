Michigan Cornerback Elijah Dotson Enters Transfer Portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football has seen another player enter the transfer portal, as freshman cornerback Elijah Dotson announced his decision this week. Dotson’s move comes after a year filled with excitement and challenges as the team adjusts to new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Dotson, a 2025 recruit from Belleville, Michigan, made a significant impact in his freshman season, recording 11 tackles, one interception, and one QB hurry while participating in 12 games. After converting from safety to cornerback, Dotson showcased his ability, including an interception against Central Michigan.

“Surreal. All glory to God,” Dotson expressed after the game. “I couldn’t imagine anything better than that. I said all week I was going to get an interception, and that’s what I did.” Dotson’s performance placed him among the notable players for the Wolverines, and he concluded his season with three years of eligibility remaining.

Joining Dotson in the transfer portal is quarterback Davis Warren, signaling ongoing changes within the Michigan football program. Despite the departures, the Wolverines are still set with other young defensive backs from the 2025 class, including Jayden Sanders, Shamari Earls, and Kainoa Winston.

Whittingham, who was recently appointed head coach, expressed his admiration for the team during individual meetings, stating, “It was an incredible experience. I was amazed — there was not a bad guy in the bunch, literally.” He emphasized the character and commitment of the players to both football and academics, although he acknowledged the potential for further transfers.

The Wolverines faced a challenging Citrus Bowl against Texas, where they held a 27-24 lead but ultimately lost 41-27. This defeat puts additional pressure on the team as they head into a new season with high hopes and a changing roster.

As the team navigates through this transition period, all eyes will be on how Michigan adapts within the competitive landscape of college football in the upcoming season.