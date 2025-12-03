Michigan State Dominates North Carolina in Thanksgiving Showdown

FORT MYERS, Fla. — No. 11 Michigan State dominated the 16th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, winning 74-58 on Thanksgiving Day at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena during the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The Spartans improved to 7-0 this season, showcasing strong defense that limited Carolina to a season-low score. Michigan State shot 62.1 percent from the field and outscored UNC 41-30 in the second half. In contrast, the Tar Heels struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 17.4 percent overall.

Jeremy Fears Jr. led all scorers with 19 points, shooting 8 of 10 and adding seven assists. Carson Cooper contributed significantly with 14 points and six rebounds, while Cameron Ward scored 11 points with Jaxon Kohler recording a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

North Carolina’s offense was led by a standout performance from Caleb Wilson, who scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. However, the Tar Heels faced challenges with their shooting efficiency, posting only 38.2 percent from the floor.

The first half was fiercely contested, with neither team holding a significant lead until Michigan State pulled ahead with a 13-0 run, taking a 33-28 lead into halftime. The pace picked up in the second half as both teams traded baskets, but Michigan State maintained control and steadily built their lead.

Notably, Michigan State’s defense proved crucial in the final moments, holding UNC scoreless for over four minutes to secure the victory. The Spartans also dominated the boards, out-rebounding Carolina 37-30.

The game illustrated how Michigan State can impact their opponents defensively, as they have now held six of their last seven opponents below 40 percent shooting. Carolina will look to rebound in their upcoming game against Kentucky on December 2.