Michigan State Faces Maryland in Crucial Big Ten Matchup

Detroit, Michigan – Ford Field is set to host the Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins on November 29, 2025, with kickoff at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FS1, as both teams look to close out their seasons on a high note.

The Spartans enter the game as 4-point favorites despite struggling through the season, holding a current record of 3-8. Their latest match ended in defeat against the Iowa Hawkeyes, with a score of 20-17. The Terrapins, who have a record of 4-7, also come off a loss, having fallen to the Michigan Wolverines 45-20.

Heading into this match, the betting lines indicate an over/under of 48.5 points. Michigan State’s offense averages 23.4 points per game, placing them at 102nd in the nation, while Maryland is just below them at 23.1 points per contest, ranking 105th.

In terms of defense, the Spartans are allowing an average of 30.1 points per game (103rd), whereas the Terrapins also see vulnerability, yielding 25.5 points per game (71st). With turnovers being a key aspect, Michigan State has allowed 11 turnovers, while Maryland sits at 13.

Michigan State players to watch include quarterback Aidan Chiles, who has thrown for 1,392 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Fellow teammates such as running back Makhi Frazier (520 yards, 2 touchdowns) and wide receiver Nick Marsh (577 yards, 5 touchdowns) will play crucial roles in the Spartans’ offensive strategy.

On the other side, the Terrapins feature quarterback Malik Washington, who accumulates 2,504 passing yards along with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Running back DeJuan Williams and wide receiver Shaleak Knotts will also be key contributors as Maryland looks to exploit any weaknesses in the Spartans’ defense.

This matchup not only holds this season’s stakes but also potential implications for both teams moving forward into next season. Fans are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an exciting contest.

Stay tuned for updates as the teams prepare for this critical game.