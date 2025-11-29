Michigan Faces Ohio State in High-Stakes Rivalry Showdown

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan‘s football team is preparing for a critical matchup against No. 1 Ohio State this Saturday, aiming for a victory that would boost their chances for the Big Ten Championship game and the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines, with a record of 9-2, previously stunned the Buckeyes (11-0) with an upset in Columbus last year, but the stakes are higher this time.

This weekend’s game will mark an attempt for Michigan to achieve its first five-game win streak against Ohio State since the 1920s. A key question remains: Can they pull off another upset, or will Ohio State maintain its undefeated status?

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood has shown promise, helped by running back Jordan Marshall, who is expected to return to the field. The Wolverines have recently gained momentum, winning their last five games and coming off one of their best performances of the season.

“The offense is finally clicking,” said a Michigan coach. “We believe we can compete at a high level.”

However, Ohio State, with its highly regarded talents including Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith, poses a formidable challenge. The Buckeyes have dominated the season so far and are looking to reclaim the rivalry after losing last year.

Predictions from various sources suggest a close contest. One Michigan beat writer forecasted Ohio State winning 31-24, emphasizing the potential for a tightly contested battle.

The weather could mirror the conditions of the last significant matchup in 2021, adding another layer of unpredictability. The historic rivalry is not just about wins and losses; it carries deep implications for both teams, especially for Michigan eager to continue its recent success.

Ultimately, both teams have much at stake, and Michigan’s confidence will be tested as they seek to upset their rivals once again. The match kicks off at noon on Saturday, and all eyes will be on Ann Arbor.