Michigan Faces Oklahoma in Key College Football Clash This Weekend

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Michigan will head to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the Sooners in a crucial Week 2 matchup of the 2025 college football season. Both teams aim to prove themselves after easier games in Week 1.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC. With Oklahoma favored by 4.5 points, the total points over/under is set at 45.5. Michigan had a dominant win last week and is expected to provide a tougher challenge to Oklahoma’s defense.

Oklahoma features a quarterback who transferred from Washington State, known for his strong arm and mobility. He accounted for 44 touchdowns last season, though he faces concerns with his offensive line, which struggled with run blocking and averaged only 3.2 yards per carry last week.

Michigan’s defense looks to capitalize on any mistakes. The Wolverines’ secondary forced three interceptions last week, and their front line generated three sacks. If they can pressure Oklahoma’s quarterback into long throws, it could turn the tide.

On offense, Michigan has found balance with their new quarterback and a strong running game. The running back rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns last game, with the team overall rushing for 201 yards. This performance sets them up as a real threat against Oklahoma, which struggled against the run last season.

Oklahoma must finish drives and avoid turnovers to cover the spread. Their offensive line and rushing game are works in progress, and they could find themselves in tough third-down situations.

Discipline will also play a key role; both teams had significant penalties in their last games. The team that controls tempo and avoids mistakes is likely to succeed in this matchup.

As the game approaches, experts suggest that betting on Michigan +4.5 might be a valuable option, given both teams’ tendencies and weaknesses.