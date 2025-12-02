Michigan Faces Severe Winter Weather with Snow Accumulations Up to 12 Inches

LANSING, Mich. — Winter weather alerts are in effect for 15 counties in Michigan, with forecasts predicting snow accumulations of up to 12 inches by Tuesday morning.

Mason, Muskegon, and Oceana counties are under winter storm warnings effective until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Emmet County will experience similar warnings from 4 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, with heavy snowfall expected.

Snow intensity is anticipated to increase throughout Monday, particularly along the Lake Michigan coast, impacting areas between Grand Haven and Muskegon.

Hazardous driving conditions are likely for evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Ottawa, Lake, and Newaygo counties are under winter weather advisories until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, eastern Mackinac, and southeast Chippewa counties, as well as Mackinac Island and Bois Blanc Island, will be under winter weather advisories beginning at 4 p.m. Monday and lasting through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Counties including Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau, and Manistee will also face winter weather advisories from 7 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, with expected snow totals between 3-7 inches.

As winter settles in, travelers are urged to prepare for slippery road conditions that may persist into the week. Motorists should stay updated on weather conditions as they navigate the snowy landscape.