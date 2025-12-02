News
Michigan Faces Severe Winter Weather with Snow Accumulations Up to 12 Inches
LANSING, Mich. — Winter weather alerts are in effect for 15 counties in Michigan, with forecasts predicting snow accumulations of up to 12 inches by Tuesday morning.
Mason, Muskegon, and Oceana counties are under winter storm warnings effective until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Emmet County will experience similar warnings from 4 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, with heavy snowfall expected.
Snow intensity is anticipated to increase throughout Monday, particularly along the Lake Michigan coast, impacting areas between Grand Haven and Muskegon.
Hazardous driving conditions are likely for evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Ottawa, Lake, and Newaygo counties are under winter weather advisories until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Additionally, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, eastern Mackinac, and southeast Chippewa counties, as well as Mackinac Island and Bois Blanc Island, will be under winter weather advisories beginning at 4 p.m. Monday and lasting through 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Counties including Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau, and Manistee will also face winter weather advisories from 7 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, with expected snow totals between 3-7 inches.
As winter settles in, travelers are urged to prepare for slippery road conditions that may persist into the week. Motorists should stay updated on weather conditions as they navigate the snowy landscape.
Recent Posts
- 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lit After Star-Studded Ceremony
- Chipotle Launches Holiday Promotions with Free Food in December
- Trump Hosts 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Amid Kennedy Center Changes
- Memphis Tigers Face Off Against Bears Amid Hot Shooting from Cameron Carr
- Liga de Quito Aims to Secure Key Victory Against Orense
- Brooke Shields’ Daughter Mocks Job-Seeking Advice in Viral TikTok
- Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Confirm Breakup After Two-Year Relationship
- Georgia Faces Alabama in SEC Championship Without Key Center Drew Bobo
- Mohamed Salah Questions Future at Liverpool Amid Manager Discontent
- Trinidad Chambliss’s Transfer Video Surprises Fans, Promotes AT&T
- Iowa Hosts Maryland in Big Ten Men’s Basketball Opener
- Georgia High School Football Semifinals Set for Tough Clash
- Purdue Gears Up for Big Ten Opener Against Rutgers
- Zachariah Branch Sparks Interest for NFL Draft in Championship Weekend
- Should Top QBs Stay in College or Enter 2026 NFL Draft?
- Nets Face Injuries Ahead of Matchup with Struggling Pelicans
- Notre Dame Fights for College Football Playoff Inclusion
- Diego Luna Receives Award for Mental Health Advocacy
- Penn State Coaching Search Leaves Fans in Confusion
- Warm Weekend Ahead Before Cold Front Hits South Florida