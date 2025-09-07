Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — The 15th-ranked Michigan Wolverines could be without as many as four starters for their road game against No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The pregame availability report lists edge rusher Derrick Moore, tight end Marlin Klein, safety Rod Moore, and offensive lineman Andrew Sprague as questionable for the highly anticipated matchup.

Rod Moore’s absence isn’t surprising after he missed the Wolverines’ season opener against New Mexico. However, Klein, Derrick Moore, and Sprague being listed as questionable raises concerns for Michigan’s offensive and defensive game plans. Klein led all receivers in the opener, catching six passes for 93 yards, making his potential absence significant.

If Klein is unable to play, Michigan may rely more on sophomore Hogan Hansen, who also is listed as questionable. Defensive line coach Lou Esposito noted that Derrick Moore, who started against New Mexico, was banged up but performed well. If Moore cannot go, Cameron Brandt could see increased playing time.

Sprague’s situation is equally crucial. After struggling with cramps last week, Blake Frazier stepped in for nine snaps. Michigan coaches expressed confidence in Frazier, but they recognize Sprague’s importance to the offensive line.

The Wolverines are also grappling with other injuries. Freshman cornerback Shamari Earls has been ruled out, while transfer Caleb Anderson and sophomore Jo’Ziah Edmond are deemed questionable. Additionally, reserve players like running back Micah Ka’apana and defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah are unavailable.

Quarterback Davis Warren, who started nine games last season, continues to recover from a torn ACL and will not play. The head coach expects to rotate players as needed, especially with key contributors absent.

Michigan will face Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game televised on ABC.