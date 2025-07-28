Michigan Football Adds Transfer Punter Hunter Robertson to Roster

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team announced a last-minute addition to its roster this week, just as preseason camp is set to begin. Punter Hunter Robertson, a transfer from Clarion University in Pennsylvania, has joined the team.

Robertson, who posted the news on social media, has already enrolled and appears in the school’s directory. He entered the transfer portal in November and averaged 43.2 yards per punt over the past season at Clarion. During his time there, he had 15 punts over 50 yards and 17 kicks inside the 20-yard line, demonstrating his effectiveness as a punter.

As a junior, Robertson earned all-conference honors while at Berkley High School in Michigan. At 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, he has two years of eligibility remaining. He has showcased his ability as both a punter and kickoff specialist, achieving 15 touchbacks in his collegiate career.

Michigan’s punting room has been thin, currently featuring only former walk-on Hudson Hollenbeck. Earlier this year, the team received a commitment from Missouri transfer punter Luke Bauer, but he has not yet enrolled at Michigan.

Head coach Sherrone Moore discussed the team’s punting situation last week at Big Ten Media Days. He stated that Hollenbeck is “in pole position” for the job but acknowledged the competition with the addition of new players like Robertson. “Fall camp will tell a lot about who’s going to take the spot,” Moore said.

Hollenbeck punted six times in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year, averaging 46.2 yards per kick, with two of those punts landing inside Alabama‘s 20-yard line. The team is looking to replace Tommy Doman, who transferred to Florida during the offseason.

Michigan players are scheduled to report for preseason camp on Tuesday, with the first practice taking place on Wednesday.