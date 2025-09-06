Michigan Football Appeals NCAA Ruling Amid Controversy Over Evidence

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — The University of Michigan’s football team kicked off its season on Saturday, nearly two weeks after the NCAA ruled against them in a sign-stealing investigation. The university announced it would appeal the NCAA’s decision, which resulted in disciplinary actions against multiple staff members, including a 10-year show cause for former coach Jim Harbaugh.

The NCAA’s 79-page report stated, “some of the witness’ statements are not as credible as others.” However, CBS News Detroit reported that one witness, a student-athlete, allegedly lied about former linebackers coach Chris Partridge instructing players to mislead investigators.

Partridge was dismissed shortly after the NCAA investigation began but was not penalized at the conclusion. The NCAA determined a student-athlete had recorded a phone call with Connor Stalions, central to the case, who received an eight-year show cause penalty.

A private investigator revealed to CBS News that the same student-athlete who recorded the phone call also provided unauthorized videos from a former Michigan staffer’s computer to a private investigation firm, which submitted them to the NCAA within 24 hours of the start of the investigation.

Odey K. Meroueh, a Dearborn attorney following the situation, stated Michigan might prevail in its appeal in state court due to concerns about illegally obtained evidence. “The NCAA administrative body makes its own rules while in state court… the state and the judge enforce the rules,” Meroueh explained.

Jason, a former Michigan player implicated in the investigation, supposedly misled the NCAA about Partridge. This pattern has raised questions about the integrity of the investigation and what information was not disclosed. Michigan is seeking transparency on the origin of the evidence the NCAA relied upon.

The appeal process could significantly alter the outcome for Michigan, as any evidence deemed illegally obtained might render the case against the university inadmissible, according to Meroueh. As the situation develops, CBS News Detroit will continue to report on the unfolding story.