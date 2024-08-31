Sports
Michigan State Football Begins New Era Under Jonathan Smith
After 280 days of anticipation, Michigan State football is set to commence the Jonathan Smith era this evening against Florida Atlantic at Spartan Stadium.
The new coaching staff has placed a significant emphasis on building team culture during spring practice and fall camp. Sixth-year defensive tackle and team captain Maverick Hansen, now under his third coaching staff at East Lansing, has expressed how the staff fosters camaraderie among players.
Hansen remarked, “They make like little games and stuff for us to make sure that we know everyone’s name, we know everyone’s hometown, we know what they like to do. I mean it’s just the little things, but those little things add up and it truly helps build that camaraderie between the guys.”
Other players have characterized the evolving spirit within the locker room as one of toughness and grit, qualities that could be advantageous throughout the season. Offensive lineman Tanner Miller stated, “I think on paper we’re not the flashiest team. But I think down when it gets tough, we’re going to grit it out. And I think we have the guys and the mental toughness to do that. We’re going to be a tough team.”
Head Coach Jonathan Smith also highlighted the importance of these characteristics, stating that the game on Friday will serve as a significant indicator of the team’s development. “I’m curious to find out the response from this team,” Smith said. “I talk about, you know, it’s 14-0, whether you’re up or down. Kind of how we respond and do that. I want to be a team that finishes games and plays well into the fourth quarter. And so Friday will be our first opportunity in live game action to see that.”
This matchup represents an initial opportunity and a new chapter for Michigan State football.
Recent Posts
- Wimbledon 2025 Public Ballot for Tickets Now Open
- Reflections on Back-to-School Day: A Grandparent’s Perspective
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby
- DirecTV and Disney in Contract Dispute Resulting in Blackout of Channels