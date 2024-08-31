Michigan State Football Begins New Era Under Jonathan Smith

After 280 days of anticipation, Michigan State football is set to commence the Jonathan Smith era this evening against Florida Atlantic at Spartan Stadium.

The new coaching staff has placed a significant emphasis on building team culture during spring practice and fall camp. Sixth-year defensive tackle and team captain Maverick Hansen, now under his third coaching staff at East Lansing, has expressed how the staff fosters camaraderie among players.

Hansen remarked, “They make like little games and stuff for us to make sure that we know everyone’s name, we know everyone’s hometown, we know what they like to do. I mean it’s just the little things, but those little things add up and it truly helps build that camaraderie between the guys.”

Other players have characterized the evolving spirit within the locker room as one of toughness and grit, qualities that could be advantageous throughout the season. Offensive lineman Tanner Miller stated, “I think on paper we’re not the flashiest team. But I think down when it gets tough, we’re going to grit it out. And I think we have the guys and the mental toughness to do that. We’re going to be a tough team.”

Head Coach Jonathan Smith also highlighted the importance of these characteristics, stating that the game on Friday will serve as a significant indicator of the team’s development. “I’m curious to find out the response from this team,” Smith said. “I talk about, you know, it’s 14-0, whether you’re up or down. Kind of how we respond and do that. I want to be a team that finishes games and plays well into the fourth quarter. And so Friday will be our first opportunity in live game action to see that.”

This matchup represents an initial opportunity and a new chapter for Michigan State football.