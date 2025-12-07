Michigan Football Expected to Play Texas in Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Florida — With no games left to play and a 12-team playoff format still unclear, Michigan football’s postseason destination is becoming clearer. The Wolverines, sporting a 9-3 record, are favored to play in the Citrus Bowl on December 31 against a Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponent.

Leading sports outlets, including ESPN and CBS Sports, project Michigan will return to Camping World Stadium for the Citrus Bowl, where they last played following the 2019 season. With Ohio State and Indiana vying for playoff bids, and USC not eligible for a Big Ten bowl until the 2026 season, Michigan stands out among the conference’s best non-playoff teams.

The Citrus Bowl traditionally selects the highest-ranked teams from the Big Ten and SEC not in the College Football Playoff (CFP). Michigan’s strong brand appeal, evidenced by robust ticket sales and television ratings, likely gives them an edge over USC, expected to head for the Alamo Bowl.

Predictors seem to converge on a showdown between Michigan and Texas, with multiple sources pointing to this matchup. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, along with others, have consistently indicated a Michigan-Texas game, setting up a rematch of last season’s encounter that saw Texas dominate Michigan, 31-12.

Alternative projections have included Vanderbilt and Tennessee as potential SEC foes, but after Vanderbilt’s recent successes and Tennessee’s loss to them, the consensus has solidified around Texas. With the Citrus Bowl’s first selection from the SEC, Texas’s recent win over Texas A&M keeps them in contention, despite their overall ranking.

As excitement builds for the Citrus Bowl, fans are left eagerly awaiting the official confirmation of the matchup. The next several days will prove crucial in wrapping up bowl placements across the country.