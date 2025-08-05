Michigan Football Faces Challenges in Secondary and Special Teams

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team is addressing key challenges on the field as it prepares for the upcoming season. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale shared insights during preseason camp, highlighting the ongoing search for stability in the secondary.

While players like Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry emerge as frontrunners for cornerback positions, Martindale emphasizes the need for depth, stating, “We’ve got to get some of these younger guys ready to go, because our lack of depth there at corner especially.”

Transfers and freshmen, including Caleb Anderson and Shamari Earls, are being assessed for their potential contributions. Martindale mentioned the uncertainty at the nickel position, with several players vying for playing time. He noted, “We haven’t even posted a depth chart yet, because you don’t need to,” highlighting the competitive nature of the team.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s punting situation took a turn after Luke Bauer, a sixth-year transfer from Missouri, decided to retire from football. Bauer’s absence leaves Hudson Hollenbeck as the leading candidate for the role. Head coach Sherrone Moore confirmed, “Hudson right now is in pole position to take that… Fall camp will tell a lot of who’s going to take the spot.”

In recruiting news, Michigan secured its second commitment for the 2027 class, with three-star offensive lineman Tristan Dare pledging to the Wolverines. Dare, a 6-foot-4, 290-pounder from Southlake, Texas, chose Michigan over numerous top programs.

As discussions grow about moving a home game to Frankfurt, Germany, Michigan football remains in ‘advanced discussions’ with no final confirmation yet. The fan reaction has been mixed, as some show discontent over taking a local game overseas.

Looking ahead, the Wolverines are optimistic as they work through competition and changes, aiming for improvement in all units on the field as the season approaches.