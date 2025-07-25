Sports
Michigan Football to Open 2026 Season in Frankfurt, Germany
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan Football program is planning to open the 2026 season in Frankfurt, Germany, facing off against Western Michigan at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. This would mark the Wolverines’ first game played outside of North America.
Deutsche Bank Park, also known as Waldstadion, is a retractable-roof stadium with a capacity of 55,000. It is the home of Eintracht Frankfurt, a club in Germany’s Bundesliga. The stadium has previously hosted five NFL games, with two regular-season matches played there in 2023.
Michigan’s athletic director, Warde Manuel, confirmed the ongoing discussions, stating, “We are in advanced discussions to create this first-of-its-kind opportunity for our student-athletes and fans. The University of Michigan is one of the few worldwide brands in college athletics and the interest in playing an international game would be unique.”
He added that this matchup would allow the team to introduce the “Go Blue” spirit to a new audience in Germany. Head coach Sherrone Moore shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I am excited about the football and educational experience this game could provide for our players. We are always looking for unique opportunities to expose our student-athletes to other cultures.”
The game was initially scheduled for Sept. 5 at Michigan Stadium. If it proceeds as planned, it would also be the first time Michigan faces a Mid-American Conference school outside of Michigan Stadium.
Michigan’s football program has a history of international tours, including trips to Italy, France, and South Africa over the past decade. The Wolverines are currently preparing for a challenging season, which includes non-conference games against Oklahoma and UTEP in 2026.
As the 2026 season approaches, details about Michigan’s opener will be announced in the following months.
