Michigan State Football Opens Season with Victory Over Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan State football began its season with a 23-6 victory against Western Michigan on Friday night. The Spartans took control early and maintained a strong lead throughout the game, securing their first win of the season.

Despite some concerns after analyzing game footage, fans have plenty to be excited about. The Spartans showcased their strongest rushing game in years, with running backs Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis combining for 155 yards and two touchdowns on just 21 carries.

MSU’s running attack was complemented by dominant performances on defense, holding Western Michigan to just 29 rushing yards on 24 attempts. Defensive tackles Alex VanSumeren and Grady Kelly played a crucial role in thwarting the Broncos’ ground game.

“Everything defensively starts with stopping the run,” VanSumeren said in a postgame interview. “We looked like an old school Mark Dantonio defense tonight.”

Additionally, the Spartans may have found a standout receiver in Omari Kelly, who ran sharp routes and demonstrated strong ball skills. Coach Mel Tucker expressed optimism about the potential of this year’s offense.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan football announced on Tuesday that junior college transfer Brady Jones will start as the quarterback for its home opener against North Texas. Coach Lance Taylor confirmed that both Jones and Broc Lowry would see playing time.

“Broc needs to come in the game earlier and more often,” Taylor noted, explaining his approach after last week’s loss to Michigan State, where he wanted to rotate quarterbacks more effectively.

Jones, who played the entire first half against MSU, completed 11 of 23 passes for 97 yards. Lowry added to the offensive effort, completing 5 of 10 passes and rushing for 26 yards.

With both quarterbacks showing potential, Taylor is eager to name a permanent starter soon. “At some point, we will choose a starter and stick with it,” he said.

Western Michigan is set to play its home opener at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday against North Texas, marking the first meeting between the two teams.