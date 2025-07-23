Sports
Michigan Freshman Babalola Prepares for Crucial Fall Camp Position Battle
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for fall camp, focusing on key position battles along the offensive line, particularly at left tackle. Five-star freshman Andrew Babalola is expected to play a significant role in the competition.
Babalola, who enrolled at Michigan this past winter, has personal ties to the region, having been born in Bloomfield Township. “It’s been great so far,” he said. “Coming in early helped with getting adjusted, especially since I didn’t pick up football until later in high school.”
Initially a basketball player, Babalola brings his athleticism to the football field, believing that his skills in basketball have translated to football. “That footwork and coordination helps,” he reflected.
Having joined Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class alongside quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is ranked as the top player in the nation, Babalola acknowledges that he is still new to the sport. Michigan’s coaches have praised his commitment to mastering the playbook. Starting center Zak Crippen noted, “He’s done a great job throughout spring ball, especially with the technique.”
Adjusting to college football has its challenges, but Babalola felt things began to slow down for him midway through spring practices. “It really just started to click,” he explained, emphasizing the need to acclimate to the speed of college play.
Babalola’s skill set and offseason development position him as a strong contender to start at left tackle. However, he emphasized that Michigan’s coaching staff has a clear plan for his growth. “I know the coaches will put me in a position to succeed,” he said.
He also looks forward to facing one of the best defensive lines in the country daily. “Going against our D-line is a challenge but also a blessing. It’s going to make me better,” Babalola stated.
This upcoming season, he aims to contribute to extending Michigan’s winning streak against Ohio State to five games. “Watching last season, I saw the team perform fearlessly, and I’m excited to be part of that,” he said, reminiscing on the Wolverines’ previous victory.
