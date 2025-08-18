Michigan Freshman Tackle Faces Potential Season-Ending Injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines freshman offensive tackle Andrew Babalola is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury that could keep him out for the entire 2025 football season. Babalola, a five-star recruit known for his athleticism, was competing for the starting left tackle position during fall camp.

Babalola, who stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 315 pounds, had a background in basketball before transitioning to football. He enrolled at Michigan in January and had been impressing coaches with his skills. Head coach Sherrone Moore noted last week that Babalola was still in contention for the left tackle job, calling it a day-to-day competition with junior Evan Link.

<p“[Babalola], we’ve talked about him,” Moore said. “He’s gonna push for the starting left tackle spot, and that’s a day-to-day competition.”

Link was considered a favorite for the position, especially after reports indicated he had improved significantly during fall camp. “Link and Babs are doing a really good job,” said Link. “And Babs is amazing. He’s a really good freshman. So smart, I was not that smart when I was a freshman, I’ll tell you guys that right now.”

Grant Newsome, Michigan’s offensive line coach, praised Link’s development. “Link’s been there, played well in the bowl game, and he’s done a great job of elevating his play,” he said. “Andrew Babalola is competing there as well.”

With Babalola potentially on the sidelines, Link is now the frontrunner for the left tackle position ahead of Michigan’s season opener against New Mexico on August 30. Sophomore Blake Frazier is also in the mix, having recovered from an injury that sidelined him during spring practices.

Newsome acknowledged the impact of Babalola’s injury on the team’s depth. “We are much deeper than we were last year, and it’s a credit to those guys and the investment they made,” he said. “As of now, though, that depth may be tested with Babalola potentially out for the season.”