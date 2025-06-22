Michigan State Gains Commitment from Four-Star WR Tyren Wortham

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has received a boost in its 2026 recruiting class with the announcement from four-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham on Sunday. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound athlete from Booker High School in Sarasota, Florida, made his commitment via social media after visiting the Spartans’ campus over the weekend.

Previously committed to the University of Central Florida, Wortham shifted his allegiance following official visits to Georgia and Kansas State. He is ranked as the No. 59 receiver and the No. 387 player overall in the 2026 class by 247Sports Composite rankings. Wortham is the third four-star recruit to join Michigan State’s class, alongside quarterback Kayd Coffman and offensive lineman Collin Campbell.

Second-year coach Jonathan Smith now has 19 players in the 2026 class, marking a successful recruitment cycle. Out of these, 15 verbal commitments came in June alone. Wortham’s addition comes as the second receiver to join the class, following three-star Zachary Washington from Illinois.

Michigan State recently made headlines with the recruitment of other potential prospects, reflecting a renewed focus on bolstering their roster for the coming seasons. As the recruiting landscape continues to evolve, additional commitments may follow this week as many players finalize their decisions ahead of the summer dead period.