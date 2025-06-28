Michigan Hockey Program Eyes Record at 2025 NHL Draft

Los Angeles, CA — The Michigan hockey program may not replicate its historic 2021 NHL Draft, where four of the top five picks were Wolverines, but it could still make waves this weekend. Though Michigan does not have a projected top-10 pick, it could approach its program record of seven players selected in a single draft, matched last in 2015.

The 2025 NHL Draft is set for June 27-28 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET Friday, while Rounds 2-7 will follow on NHL Network starting at noon Saturday.

Several Michigan players and commitments are expected to hear their names called in this year’s draft. Forward Malcolm Spence is currently listed as the No. 17 North American skater and is projected to be drafted as high as No. 25 by the Nashville Predators. Spence has demonstrated strong offensive skills, along with tenacity on the puck.

Will Horcoff, a center from Michigan with NHL lineage, is also expected to be in the mix. At nearly 6-5 and ranked as the No. 24 North American skater, he projects to be a reliable third-line center, leveraging his size and strength to create turnovers.

Goalie Jack Ivankovic has gained attention as a top prospect, ranked No. 4 among North American goaltenders. He performed well in junior competition and was even selected for Canada’s World Junior team at 17.

Other Wolverine hopefuls include center Cole McKinney, defenseman Drew Schock, and defenseman Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen. Each brings unique skills and attributes that have drawn the interest of scouts.

With the NHL Draft approaching, Michigan’s hopefuls are ready to showcase their potential on one of hockey’s biggest stages.