Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House of Representatives has passed the Rowan Act, a significant reform aimed at modernizing the state’s Amber Alert system. This legislation was introduced following the tragic murder of six-year-old Rowan Morey by his father in Isabella County in August 2024.

State Representatives Jerry Neyer and Angela Rigas championed the bill package, which includes House Bills 4517 and 4518. These will modify the criteria for Amber Alert activation and expand the communication methods used to alert the public when a child is missing and considered in danger.

“This legislation will give law enforcement the discretion they need when they believe a child is at risk, even if it doesn’t meet the strict definitions of abduction,” Rep. Rigas, R-Caledonia, stated during the bill presentation. She emphasized that danger isn’t always visible and may come without the typical signals like flashing lights or headlines.

Rowan’s mother, Brandi Morey-Pols, had desperately pleaded for a welfare check when her son was late returning from a scheduled visit with his father, whose custody arrangement was shared with her. However, the law at the time restricted the early activation of Amber Alerts, resulting in a tragic outcome when authorities found both Rowan and his father deceased days later.

Neyer noted, “A timely alert could have saved Rowan’s life. This reform aims to ensure no other parent has to experience such devastating silence.” His bill, HB 4517, includes provisions to allow alerts to be communicated through social media, incorporating modern technology into the distribution process.

Rep. Rigas explained how the reforms would allow the Michigan State Police to act swiftly and decisively when they believe a child is in danger. She remarked, “Every second counts when a child is missing. This system must reflect the speed and compassion our communities need.”

The Rowan Act now proceeds to the state Senate for further consideration. The legislators express optimism for swift approval, aiming to enhance the safety response for Michigan’s children during emergencies.