Sports
Michigan State Kicks Off Season Amid Cool Weather Forecast
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will host its first football game of the season tonight, Aug. 29, against the Western Michigan Broncos.
The game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET, with fans expected to gather in downtown East Lansing ahead of kickoff.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be cooler by game time. Fans are advised to bring jackets and blankets, as the high for the day will only reach 67 degrees, dropping to a low of 44 degrees tonight.
Clear skies are expected throughout the evening, with light winds, which may benefit players, particularly kickers and quarterbacks.
Fans can tune into the game on FS1, with announcers Dan Hellie providing play-by-play and Petros Papadakis as analyst. For those using DirecTV, FS1 is on channel 219 and on channel 150 for Dish Network subscribers. Online streaming will be available via the Fox Sports app.
In the Lansing area, the game can also be heard on radio stations WMMQ (94.9 FM) and WJIM (1240 AM). Other stations include WJR (760 AM) in Detroit and WBFX (101.3 FM) in Grand Rapids. Satellite listeners can find the game on Sirius channel 83.
As excitement builds for the season opener, MSU fans are eager to cheer on their team.
Recent Posts
- Hulu Users Prepare for Change as Disney+ Integration Approaches
- Sevilla Signs Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer from Atletico Madrid
- Purdue Opens Football Season Against Ball State in New Era
- High School Football Kicks Off in Michigan with 255 Games Scheduled
- Ruby Tandoh Explores Food Culture in Grub Street Diet
- Texas Faces Ohio State in Season Opener Showdown
- Atlético Madrid Set to Face Alavés in LaLiga Clash
- South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in College Football Season Opener
- Liverpool Meets Arsenal in Premier League Showdown
- Oyster Bay Withdraws from Mosque Expansion Agreement, Lawsuit Looms
- Exciting SEC Matchups Highlight College Football Opening Weekend
- Luis Enrique Faces No Punishment After Club World Cup Chaos
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing
- JMU Football Kicks Off 2025 Season Against Weber State Saturday
- Florida College Football Season Kicks Off This Weekend
- West Virginia Mountaineers Open Season Against Robert Morris Colonials
- Record Crowds Attend 79th N.C. Apple Festival Amid Local Celebrations
- Georgia Bulldogs Set to Kickoff 2025 Season Against Marshall Thundering Herd
- Jan Ziolkowski Signs with AS Roma After Leaving Legia Warsaw
- Iowa Lottery Draw Results: Winning Numbers for August 29, 2025