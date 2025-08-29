Michigan State Kicks Off Season Amid Cool Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will host its first football game of the season tonight, Aug. 29, against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET, with fans expected to gather in downtown East Lansing ahead of kickoff.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be cooler by game time. Fans are advised to bring jackets and blankets, as the high for the day will only reach 67 degrees, dropping to a low of 44 degrees tonight.

Clear skies are expected throughout the evening, with light winds, which may benefit players, particularly kickers and quarterbacks.

Fans can tune into the game on FS1, with announcers Dan Hellie providing play-by-play and Petros Papadakis as analyst. For those using DirecTV, FS1 is on channel 219 and on channel 150 for Dish Network subscribers. Online streaming will be available via the Fox Sports app.

In the Lansing area, the game can also be heard on radio stations WMMQ (94.9 FM) and WJIM (1240 AM). Other stations include WJR (760 AM) in Detroit and WBFX (101.3 FM) in Grand Rapids. Satellite listeners can find the game on Sirius channel 83.

As excitement builds for the season opener, MSU fans are eager to cheer on their team.