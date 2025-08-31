Michigan Linebacker Ejected for Targeting Against New Mexico

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Junior Barham was ejected from Saturday night’s game against New Mexico after a controversial targeting call. The incident took place in the third quarter, when Barham made a hit on Lobos quarterback Jack Layne while attempting to make a play after a fumble.

Initially, Barham scooped up the ball and scored a touchdown, but the ruling was overturned after the officials reviewed the play for targeting. According to the rules, targeting is defined as any hit that goes beyond making a legal tackle or block, prohibiting forcible contact to a defenseless opponent’s head or neck area.

The ejection is a significant setback for the Wolverines, as Barham will also miss the first half of their crucial game next weekend against Oklahoma, unless Michigan successfully appeals to the NCAA. “It’s clear that the replay officials in the command center felt that he did lead with his head and make forcible contact to the head/neck area of a defenseless player,” NBC Sports’ rules analyst Terry McAulay said during the telecast. “I see it more as a wrap-up tackle but this was subjective and that was their decision.”

At the time of Barham’s ejection, Michigan was leading 27-10 against New Mexico. The Wolverines will now rely on linebackers Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan to step up alongside Ernest Hausmann in the first half against Oklahoma.

As for the game against New Mexico, several key players stood out statistically. Quarterback Bryce Underwood completed 15 of 23 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. Running back Justice Haynes had 12 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns, while Marlin Klein made four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.