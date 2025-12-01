Michigan State’s Makhi Frazier Enters Transfer Portal After Coaching Change

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier has announced he will enter the transfer portal just hours after the firing of head coach Jonathan Smith.

Frazier, a sophomore and the Spartans’ leading rusher this season, finished with 520 rushing yards and two touchdowns across nine games. He missed four of the final five games due to injury, including a pivotal loss to Penn State on November 15.

Frazier was first recruited by Smith while at Oregon State before following him to Michigan State. He played mostly on special teams as a true freshman, but became the starting running back at the beginning of this season. He recorded 116 carries and had two standout games where he topped 100 yards, including a performance against Western Michigan.

In recent weeks, Frazier’s playing time was limited due to injuries, which may have contributed to his decision to explore options elsewhere. Upon entering the portal, Frazier has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Reports suggest he will attract significant interest, given his potential as an elusive back capable of making big plays.

Frazier is the first Michigan State player to publicly announce his intention to leave the program following Smith’s dismissal, signaling that others may soon follow. As the transfer portal opens, more changes are expected in response to the aftermath of the coaching transition.