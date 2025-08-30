Sports
Michigan Names Bryce Underwood Starting Quarterback for Season Opener
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Freshman Bryce Underwood has been named the starting quarterback for the University of Michigan‘s football team ahead of their season opener against New Mexico on August 30, 2025. Head coach Sherrone Moore confirmed the news, praising Underwood for earning the spot through hard work.
“He’s earned the opportunity; it was not given to him,” Moore said. “Other quarterbacks had a good camp as well. Underwood has really come along and become a leader on the team.”
This makes Underwood the fourth true freshman to start a season opener for Michigan, with the last being Tate Forcier in 2009. At just 18 years old, Underwood’s maturity has impressed the coaching staff. He is expected to bring much-needed improvement to a Wolverines passing game that struggled last season, ranking 130th out of 134 FBS teams.
Underwood, who is from nearby Belleville, Michigan, was ESPN‘s top overall recruit for this year, flipping his commitment from LSU after signing a lucrative name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal reportedly worth over $10 million. The 6-foot-4, 228-pound athlete previously led Belleville High School, winning two state championships and achieving a 38-game winning streak.
Underwood faced competition from several other quarterbacks, including sophomore Jadyn Davis and veteran transfer Mikey Keene, both of whom battled for the starting job this summer. Keene’s injury and Davis’s recovery from an ACL tear limited their effectiveness in training camp.
“He’s going to make mistakes, but that’s what we’re here for—coaches and players, we’re going to support him,” Moore added, understanding the pressures that come with leading an FBS program.
The Wolverines finished last season with an 8-5 record but are looking to bounce back. Underwood’s first test will come against a New Mexico team picked to finish 11th in their conference; thereafter, Michigan will face tougher opponents including Oklahoma and Nebraska.
Underwood expressed confidence in his ability, stating, “They’ve never seen a freshman like me.” As he prepares for his debut, the Wolverines hope that Underwood’s talent can help elevate their game.
