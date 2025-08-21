Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed

DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan and Ohio lottery players are eager to check their tickets as the results from August 19, 2025, have been announced. Both states offer numerous draw games, providing chances for big wins.

In Michigan, the midday draw for Aug. 19 resulted in numbers 9-8-9, while the evening draw showed 6-4-3. The Michigan Lottery also conducted a separate drawing for numbers 7-2-3-4 at midday and 5-4-2-1 in the evening. For the larger game, the winning numbers were revealed as 01-04-30-46-48, and the Lucky Ball was 07.

According to the Michigan Lottery, prizes up to $600 can be redeemed at any lottery retailer in the state. For those winning amounts up to $99,999.99, players have the option to claim their winnings either by mail or in-person at regional offices.

To submit a claim by mail, winners must complete a ticket receipt form, sign their winning ticket, and send it with a government-issued photo ID and Social Security card to the Michigan Lottery’s Claim Center in Lansing. Claims over $100,000 must be claimed in person at the headquarters in downtown Lansing.

In Ohio, players also have various draw games, with Mega Millions results showing numbers 10-19-24-49-68 and a Mega Ball of 10. The state conducts daily draws except for Saturday evenings, with midday results for August 19 revealing numbers 7-2-5 and evening results of 6-9-0.

Ohio Lottery players can buy tickets at various locations, including gas stations and grocery stores, or order online through designated platforms that may be available in multiple states. The Jackpocket app enables users to manage their lottery experience digitally.

For any players experiencing difficulties or seeking assistance, both states offer resources. Michigan and Ohio encourage responsible gambling and provide helplines for those in need.