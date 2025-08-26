Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 25, 2025

Detroit, MI – The Michigan and Ohio lotteries offered several draw games on August 25, 2025. The results from these games reveal the winning numbers, providing players with hopes of winning big.

In Michigan, the midday draw results were 2-4-1, and the evening results were 2-6-4. For the Pick 3 game, the midday numbers were 3-0-8-0, while the evening numbers were 8-9-4-8. The 4-Digit game showed midday results of 01-04-12-17-20, with a Lucky Ball number of 06.

Tickets can be redeemed at all Michigan Lottery retailers for prizes up to $600. Prizes from $99,999.99 to $100,000 must be claimed in person at the Michigan Lottery Headquarters in Lansing, while smaller prizes can be claimed by mail or in regional offices. Winners should ensure their government-issued ID and Social Security card match the name on the winning ticket to avoid issues during the claim process.

For larger prizes, winners need to schedule an appointment by calling the Lottery Player Relations office at 844-887-6836. Additionally, for prizes under $100,000, appointments are also necessary at regional offices.

In Ohio, Powerball results were also announced, with the winning numbers for the draw held that night being 16-19-34-37-64, Powerball: 22, and Power Play: 3. Other games offered multiple draws daily. The midday results were 8-6-0 and the evening results were 8-7-2.

Players can buy tickets for these lottery games at gas stations, convenience stores, and through online platforms. The Jackpocket app allows players to manage their lottery tickets digitally, offering a convenient option for those on the go. Players should be aware of the eligibility requirements for ticket purchases and claim procedures.

For more details or assistance, players are encouraged to visit the respective lottery websites.