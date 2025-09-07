Michigan and Oklahoma to Face Off in Draft-Classic Showdown

NORMAN, Okla. — The Michigan Wolverines are set to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night in a highly anticipated college football matchup that features several top NFL draft prospects.

Both teams began their seasons with impressive wins, and now they look to build momentum for the rest of the year. Michigan, two years removed from a national championship run, is led by dynamic running back Justice Haynes, who rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns in their opening game against New Mexico.

Haynes, noted for his vision and ability to break tackles, is gaining traction as a mid-round prospect for the upcoming NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Wolverines’ defense boasts key players like cornerback Jyaire Hill and pass-rushers Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham, all of whom are generating attention from scouts.

The Sooners are also armed with talent, particularly California transfer Jaydn Ott, who had a slower-than-expected start due to injuries in 2024. Ott hopes to regain his form this week, as he was limited to just three carries last week against Illinois State.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer transferred from Washington State and brings a unique skill set, characterized by his athleticism and improvisational ability. However, he is under scrutiny from NFL scouts following gambling allegations that surfaced recently.

In addition to the quarterbacks, the matchup features a personal rivalry for Oklahoma’s speedy wide receiver Deion Burks, who grew up near Michigan. Burks aims to showcase his skills against the program that overlooked him during recruitment.

Both teams will also demonstrate their plentiful talent in positions such as fullback, where Michigan’s Max Bredeson and Oklahoma’s Jaren Kanak are looking to make a name for themselves. As the game approaches, scouts are eager to see how the developing prospects perform under the spotlight of a classic college football rivalry.