Michigan State Prepares for Youngstown State Showdown on Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will host Youngstown State on Saturday, September 13, with kickoff scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. This matchup concludes MSU’s non-conference slate for the season.

The Spartans enter the game with a 2-0 record, following a thrilling 42-40 win against Boston College in double overtime last Saturday. Junior quarterback Aidan Chiles showcased his skills by completing 19 of 29 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns in that game.

Youngstown State also comes into the contest unbeaten at 2-0, having secured wins against Mercyhurst (24-15) and Robert Morris (56-17). The Penguins are currently ranked No. 25 in the FCS Coaches Poll.

Historically, the Spartans have dominated the series, leading 3-0 against YSU, with all previous matchups taking place at Spartan Stadium. The last contest was on September 11, 2021, where MSU triumphed 42-14.

MSU’s head coach Jonathan Smith emphasized the importance of taking every opponent seriously, saying, “Every time we get to line up against somebody, we respect them all. We know we’re going to have to play well to earn a win.”

In terms of injuries, safety Nikai Martinez is expected to return, but offensive tackle Ashton Lepo will not play. Martinez missed the previous two games due to injury, and Smith hopes his return will bolster the defense.

In preparation for the game, fans can sign up for game day updates by texting SPARTANFB25 to 888777. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, with Guy Haberman providing play-by-play commentary alongside analysts Yogi Roth and Rhett Lewis.

As both teams aim for continued success, this matchup holds significance for Michigan State as they seek to finish non-conference play strong and build momentum heading into Big Ten play next week.