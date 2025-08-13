Michigan Recalls Over 26,000 Cannabis Vape Products Amid Health Concerns

LANSING, MI – The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) announced on Tuesday the recall of more than 26,000 cannabis vape products due to health concerns over medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, which should not be inhaled.

The recall affects products sold under the Motor City Cannacarts and RIPZ brand names across 210 retail stores in the state since November 1, 2024. The CRA alerted retailers and consumers after detecting MCT oil in specific flavors of the vape cartridges.

The flavors included in the recall are Georgia Pie and Confetti Cake from Motor City Cannacarts, as well as Peach Cobbler, Wedding Cake, Ice Cream Man, and Tropic Thunder from the RIPZ brand. Consumers who purchased these products are urged to check their Metrc Tag number against those listed by the CRA online.

MCT oil, which is derived from coconut or palm oil, is commonly used in food products and dietary supplements. However, health officials warn that inhaling MCT oil can be harmful to respiratory health. The CRA previously issued a caution about the risks associated with aerosolized MCT oil.

Sky Cannabis LLC, which is based in Warren, Michigan, initiated a voluntary recall for the affected products on August 12, 2025, following the advisory from the CRA. The company is coordinating with the CRA to safely retrieve and dispose of the contaminated cartridges.

Consumers with recalled products are advised to return them to the store from which they were purchased or to safely dispose of them. Anyone who has experienced adverse symptoms after using these products should report their experiences to their healthcare provider as well as the CRA at 517-284-8599.

This incident highlights ongoing debates regarding the safety of cannabis products as states continue to legalize marijuana.