Michigan Set to Face Central Michigan in Week 3 Showdown

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — After a tough loss, No. 23 Michigan returns home this Saturday to face Central Michigan in their third week of college football. The Wolverines are looking to bounce back against a Chippewas team hoping for its first winning season since 2021.

Central Michigan coach Matt Drinkall is implementing a unique three-quarterback system against Michigan, featuring Daniel Labas, Bert Flores, and Jacob Glaser. Each quarterback brings a different style to the game. “The cool part is that they don’t come in and do just one thing. Each has their own flavor and operates the offense differently,” Drinkall said.

Labas comes from a transfer background, having started six games last season, and has shown to be the better passer. Flores and Glaser offer dynamic options on the ground as change-of-pace threats.

Last week, Oklahoma’s new star quarterback threw for an impressive 270 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 74 yards and adding two scores against Central Michigan. The Chippewas hope to avoid a similar fate against Michigan this Saturday.

The game will take place at Michigan Stadium, starting at 12 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also stream the game online.

Drinkall has ties to Michigan, having served on the staff at Army in 2019 when they nearly upset the Wolverines. Michigan hasn’t lost a nonconference home game to an unranked opponent since 2008.

Additionally, Michigan’s new running back transfer from Alabama, Justice Haynes, is making an impact on the Wolverines’ offense, clocking back-to-back 100-yard performances in his debut. He has rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Chippewas struggle on third downs, converting only 26.6% of the time. Michigan has a slight edge with a 33.3% conversion rate, ranking among the bottom in the Big Ten.

This will be the fifth meeting between Michigan and Central Michigan, with all previous games played at the Big House. Given Central Michigan’s recent performance, they face an uphill battle against a more talented Michigan squad.

Betting odds favor Michigan at -27.5, with expectations running high for a significant victory.