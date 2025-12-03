Michigan State Spartans Host Iowa to Open Big Ten Play

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The No. 7 Michigan State men’s basketball team is set to host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, December 2, at 7 p.m. at the Breslin Center, marking the start of Big Ten Conference play. The Spartans enter the matchup with an unbeaten record of 7-0, following a successful streak that included two significant victories during the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Michigan State secured a dominant win over East Carolina (89-56) on November 25 and followed it up with a 74-58 victory against then-No. 16 North Carolina on Thanksgiving Day. This strong performance has positioned the Spartans as one of only two teams nationally, alongside Arizona, with three ranked wins this season. The last time MSU went undefeated in November was during the 2015-16 season.

In preparation for Tuesday’s game, head coach Tom Izzo reflected on the early season success. “We’ve had a good start, in fact, we’ve had a great start if seven games is considered a start,” Izzo said. “The schedule has been good, affording us time to prepare for teams and improve on our weaknesses.”

The Spartans are led by point guard Jeremy Fears, who tops the nation with 9.9 assists per game. The team’s four veteran captains — Fears, Coen Carr, Jaxon Kohler, and Carson Cooper — are all contributing significantly, each averaging double-digit points.

Iowa, under the new leadership of head coach Ben McCollum, comes into the game with a perfect 7-0 record as well. Previously, Iowa fired long-time coach Fran McCaffery. In their first season under McCollum, the Hawkeyes have seen a shift in style and personnel, including the arrival of senior guard Bennett Stirtz, who averages 18.6 points per game.

<p“They’ve changed a lot and are performing well,” Izzo said regarding Iowa. “It’s an interesting matchup, as Iowa is unlike many teams that have lost a significant amount of players.”

The game will be broadcast live on Peacock, with Paul Burmeister and Nick Bahe providing commentary. Fans can also tune in to the Spartan Media Network or catch the action on SiriusXM channel 85.

Following this matchup, Michigan State will face No. 4 Duke at home on Saturday, marking another critical test for the Spartans this season.